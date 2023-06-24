Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

1 person dead in Friday night shooting in downtown Kansas City, Missouri

EXPRESSTOP.jpg
Nick Kastelan, KSHB 41
EXPRESSTOP.jpg
Posted at 10:01 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 23:21:12-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Police Department homicide detectives have another case to solve, the latest coming Friday night just a few blocks from police headquarters.

Police found the victim about 9:20 p.m. near East 10th and Locust streets.

No other information on the incident was immediately available.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app