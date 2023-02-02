One person dead in KCMO shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City police were called a hospital in regards to a shooting victim who arrived by a private vehicle.

The victim was rushed into the hospital for treatment, but died shortly after.

Officers were told the shooting occurred near E. 71st Street and Askew.

Officers canvassed the area and found a crime scene near that area.

There's no word yet on a suspect, as homicide detectives are searching for potential witnesses.

