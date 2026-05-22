One person dies after being hit by vehicle Thursday in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Law enforcement reports one person has died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a crash around 6:32 p.m. Thursday near East 31st Street and Mersington Avenue.

A pedestrian was reportedly hit by a vehicle.

That individual was transported to a hospital for "non-life-threatening injuries" at the time, per KCPD. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained at the scene to speak with police.

KCPD was notified Friday that the pedestrian had died at the hosptial due to the injuries sustained in the collision.

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