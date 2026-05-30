One person in critical condition after minibike collides with van

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A collision Friday night between a minibike and a Chevrolet van left one person critically injured.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Friday in the area of St. John and White avenues in Kansas City, Missouri.

A white Chevrolet Express van was turning left from eastbound St. John Avenue to northbound White Avenue as another vehicle was making a left turn from westbound St. John Avenue, the Kansas City Police Department said.

A white minibike was traveling west on St. John Avenue at the same time, passed the other vehicle and hit the Chevrolet.

The operator of the minibike, who didn't have a helmet on, was ejected, per KCPD.

The minibike operator sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The Chevrolet's driver was uninjured.

KCPD reports the operator is in critical condition.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

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