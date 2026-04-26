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One person injured after shooting Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri

KCPD
KSHB
KCPD
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said a shooting occurred Saturday on Chestnut Avenue.

One person was hit by gunfire and taken to an area hospital.

The victim was listed in critical condition as of 2:42 p.m. Saturday, per KCPD.

This story will be updated once additional information is provided.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

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