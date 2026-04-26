One person injured after shooting Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said a shooting occurred Saturday on Chestnut Avenue.

One person was hit by gunfire and taken to an area hospital.

The victim was listed in critical condition as of 2:42 p.m. Saturday, per KCPD.

This story will be updated once additional information is provided.

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