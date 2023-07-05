One person killed, another critically wounded in Tuesday night shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died and another was critically wounded in a Tuesday night shooting in east Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the shootings happened at 10:40 p.m. in the 8500 block of Woodland Avenue.

No other information was immediately available.

This was the second homicide on Tuesday in KCMO.

It also is the 101st homicide in 2023 in KCMO.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.