One person killed in early morning homicide near 19th and Park Tower Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff says there was an early morning homicide near 19th and Park Tower Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to the Sheriff, officers were called to the area on the sound of shots call.

When they got there, they found a victim who later died on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

