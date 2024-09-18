1 killed in single-vehicle crash on Grandview Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Grandview Road late Tuesday night.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were called shortly after 11:30 p.m. to 11725 Grandview Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed a red Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Grandview Road when the car ran off the roadway to the right, striking a raised sewer cover in front of a business.

The Ford then traveled westbound across the roadway into an empty parking lot. It caught fire after coming to rest.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the Ford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash marks traffic fatality 69 of the year compared to 65 at this time last year.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.