KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department says one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on northbound U.S. 69 Highway late Sunday night.

Police say a driver was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of 69 Highway north of West 95th Street and crashed into another vehicle.

The driver going the wrong way died in the crash.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

The Traffic Safety Unit is currently investigating the crash.