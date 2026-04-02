One person rescued after flooding overnight in Henry County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Henry County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office, along with multiple agencies, worked a high water rescue Thursday morning after an individual’s vehicle became stranded in flood waters.

Areas across Henry County experienced “substantial flooding” Wednesday night into Thursday morning, per a social media post from the sheriff’s office.

The driver became stuck in a tree after exiting the overtaken vehicle on K Highway, north of Germantown.

Police reported the individual was safely rescued Thursday morning.

“This was a true team effort, and we want to extend a sincere thank you to all agencies who responded and worked together to make this possible, and the citizens who acted fast with ropes and a life jacket,” the sheriff’s office said on social media.

Urich Fire Department, Montrose Fire Protection District, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri Department of Transportation, Henry County Dispatch and GVMH Ambulance provided assistance.

Law enforcement reminded the public of the National Weather Service campaign “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” when encountering flood waters.

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