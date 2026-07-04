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One person seriously injured in rollover crash Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was transported to the hospital for serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash Saturday.

The crash happened around 11:47 a.m. Saturday near 13640 Blue Parkway in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said a white Ford F-150 overcorrected while driving along the S-curves of Missouri Highway 350.

The Ford left the roadway, overturned and collided with a light pole.

The driver was seriously injured and taken to Children's Mercy Hospital, per KCPD.

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