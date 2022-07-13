KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in a south Kansas City, Missouri, apartment.

Police said the shooting happened at 3:45 p.m. in an apartment complex in the 200 block of West 100th Terrace.

There is no information on what led to the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .