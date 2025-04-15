One person shot, another arrested in an incident Monday night in Grain Valley, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gunfire wounded one man Monday night in the parking lot of the Dollar General store in Grain Valley, Mo.

Grain Valley Police Chief Ed Turner said the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. at 1701 N. Main St.

The person who turned out to be the shooting victim made it to a residence and called the police.

He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Law officers arrested a person of interest and several others at a second house in Grain Valley.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting.

