One person shot at bar and grill in Raytown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raytown Police are investigating a shooting at Tom & Jared's Bar and Grill.

Police were called to the business off of E. 72nd Terrace and Gregory Boulevard just before midnight.

Police say they found one man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say no one is in custody.

