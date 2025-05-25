One person shot early Sunday morning in Crossroads Arts District in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds early Sunday morning in the Crossroads Arts District in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City, Missouri, police officers working off-duty heard several gunshots in the area of East 18th and Oak streets.

They found the shooting victim, and he was taken to a hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives are investigating what led to the violence

—

