One person shot, killed in Kansas City, Kansas

Posted at 11:48 PM, Feb 15, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.

KCKPD say officers were called to the 2300 block of N. 11th St. just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night on a shooting call.

When officers arrived, they found the victim dead on the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

There is no suspect information at this time.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

