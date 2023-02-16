One person shot, killed in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.
KCKPD say officers were called to the 2300 block of N. 11th St. just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night on a shooting call.
When officers arrived, they found the victim dead on the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.
There is no suspect information at this time.
