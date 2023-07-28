One person shot to death Friday evening in Northeast KCMO neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after a shooting at about 5 p.m. Friday in Kansas City's historic Northeast neighborhood.

The incident occurred in the 3400 block of Roberts Street just north of Independence Avenue.

No word on what led to the city's 115th homicide of 2023.

There was 91 homicides in KCMO at this time last year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

