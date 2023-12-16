One person shot to death Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was shot to death Friday night at St. John Boulevard and White Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police were sent to the shooting about 7:10 p.m. Friday.

They found the wounded victim and he was taken to a hospital where he died.

This was the 175th homicide of the year in KCMO.

There were 174 homicides on this date in 2020, the year that ended with 179 homicides, the most homicides in the city's history.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.