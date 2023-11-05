One person wounded by gunshots fired into a car Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gunfire wounded one person Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting happened about 3:45 p.m. near East 12th Street and Michigan Avenue.

Police said the victim told officers he was in a car when he was shot.

Officers found the victim about a block away.

He was listed in critical condition, but no updates were available late Saturday.

