Operation 100 ends in KCMO with one person in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas City Police say they've taken one person into custody after an overnight Operation 100.

Police say they were called to the 4000 block of Denton on a reported disturbance, involving a possible assault, about 10:30 p.m.

Police say they then learned one of the involved parties was barricaded inside a home and was possibly armed.

Officers backed away and surrounded the home.

An Operation 100 was called to bring in additional resources.

About 2 a.m. police say the person exited the home.

The person was taken into custody.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.