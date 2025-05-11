OPFD: Resident transported with minor smoke inhalation after attempting to extinguish fire with garden hose

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday morning at 117th and Craig.

Around 6:30 a.m., crews arrived on the scene and reported smoke and fire coming from the garage of a two-story, single-family home.

Firefighters reported everyone in the home had evacuated safely before working to bring the blaze under control, which took about 10 minutes.

OPFD said most of the fire damage was contained to the garage, with minor smoke in the living spaces.

Firefighters reported one resident was transported to an area hospital to be treated for minor smoke inhalation after attempting to “suppress the fire with a garden hose.”

No other injuries were sustained.

The homeowners told firefighters they believe the fire “started in a hoverboard that was charging in the garage.”

However, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

