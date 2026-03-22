Osawatomie man dies in single-vehicle crash on U.S. 169 Highway in Miami County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Osawatomie man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 169 Highway in Miami County early Sunday morning.

At 4:45 a.m. Sunday, a Ford F-250 pulling a trailer was traveling southbound on U.S. 169 Highway about 1 mile north of Lookout Road.

The Ford's trailer then left the lane of travel, causing the truck to lose control.

As a result, the Ford and its trailer struck the center median and overturned.

Both people in the truck were ejected from the vehicle due to the collision.

47-year-old Jacob Vonweller, the driver of the Ford, was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 53-year-old man, the only passenger in the Ford, was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries.

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