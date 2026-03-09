Osawatomie police say 2 killed in early Monday fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Osawatomie police report two people were killed in a Monday morning fire.

Crews responded around 5:40 a.m. to a report of a house fire near the intersection of Fourth Street and Carr Avenue.

Upon arrival, smoke and fire were reported showing from the structure.

Osawatomie Police Chief David Stuteville told KSHB 41 that two people died in the fire, an elderly woman and her son, who was her caretaker.

The Osawatomie, Louisburg and Paola fire departments responded to the scene, per Stuteville.

Stuteville said the house is expected to be a total loss, and the cause is unknown.

Kansas State Fire Marshal personnel are on the scene as well.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

