Ottawa High School student arrested Wednesday for criminal threats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Ottawa Police Department was notified Wednesday of a potential threat at Ottawa High School.

Detectives and School Resource Officers promptly conducted an investigation, which led to the arrest of a 15-year-old student. The teen was taken to the Franklin County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center, per a press release from Ottawa police.

The threats were directed toward specific individuals, not the school as a whole or the public.

“The Ottawa Police Department and USD 290 maintain a long‑standing partnership and remain committed to the safety of all students and staff,” Ottawa police said in a statement. “Both organizations take all threats seriously and investigate them thoroughly. The Ottawa Police Department and USD 290 staff worked hand-in-hand during this event.”

There is no ongoing threat to the school or public, police said.

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