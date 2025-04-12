Ottawa Police Department investigating death of 26-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Ottawa Police Department has launched a death investigation after a man was found dead Friday morning.

At 10:26 a.m., patrol officers responded to a medical emergency in the 1000 block of South Hickory Street.

Upon arrival, authorities found an unresponsive man and Franklin County emergency medical personnel performing lifesaving measures.

The man, a 26-year-old from Ottawa, was transported to Advent Health Ottawa, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives and police officers conducted a preliminary investigation and are working to determine the cause of death.

Police said the Franklin County Coroner ordered an autopsy on the man.

Detectives will conduct additional follow-ups once the medical examination results are complete.

Detectives searched the residence for any evidence or information to help determine how the death happened, according to police.

Police said there were no obvious signs of a crime, and detectives have spoken to everyone involved so far.

—