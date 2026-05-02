UPDATE: Ottawa police officer in stable condition after being shot Friday night; suspect found dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Ottawa, Kansas, police officer was shot Friday night while assisting the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department with the arrest of a homicide suspect. The alleged suspect was later found dead.

A news release from Ottawa Police Chief Adam Weingartner states the officer is in stable condition at a Kansas City hospital.

A Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokesperson said the suspect killed himself.

The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. near 5th Street and Locust in Ottawa.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Other area police departments are in Ottawa and helping with the investigation, according to Chief Weingartner.

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