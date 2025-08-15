'Outside fire' early Friday at Overland Park building that includes offices of JoCo GOP under investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters in Overland Park were called early Friday morning to an “outside fire” at a building that houses multiple tenants, including the Johnson County Republican Party.

An Overland Park Fire Department spokesperson said crews were called around 12:47 a.m. to the outside fire at 10107 W. 105th Street.

The fire department spokesperson said the building at the address is both the offices of the JoCo GOP, and the Damage Hitters baseball batting facility.

The fire department spokesperson said the fire was on the doorstep to the building and that the structure did not suffer any significant damage.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB The exterior of an office building that houses multiple tenants, including the offices of the Johnson County Republican Party, on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Field Office of the FBI said they had been made aware of the incident and were "in contact with our law enforcement partners at this time."

The Kansas Republican Party sent out a media release around 12:30 p.m. Friday about the incident.

KSHB Media release from the Kansas Republican Party

