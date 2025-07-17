KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters in Overland Park continued to extinguish an overnight blaze at a home near W 143rd and Quivira Road.

An OPFD spokesperson says firefighters responded alongside Overland Park police officers around 3:30 p.m. on a home intrusion alarm at a house in the 11300 block of W. 139th Terrace.

Arriving crews found a house fully engulfed in flames and called in help from crews in Lenexa and Leawood to help battle the blaze.

Overland Park home likely total loss after overnight fire

As crews battled the blaze, they learned the occupants of the home were out of town.

As of 7 a.m., no injuries had been reported.

Due to the extent of the damage, crews have not been able to start their investigation into the cause of the fire.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.