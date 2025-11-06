Overland Park man, 18, charged in domestic violence case on MU campus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors allege an Overland Park man, 18, twice strangled a victim this fall in a University of Missouri dorm room.

Maxwell Warren faces felony burglary and felony second-degree assault charges in connection with an incident on Sept. 26, 2025. He also faces a felony first-degree assault charge and a misdemeanor fourth-degree assault charge in connection with an incident on Oct. 29, 2025.

Both incidents were investigated by the University of Missouri Police Department in Columbia.

According to court documents, on Sept. 26, the victim allegedly blocked Warren on Snapchat. Warren went to the victim’s dorm room to confront the victim about it, during which he allegedly wrapped his hands around the victim's neck and strangled the victim, demanding the victim add him back on Snapchat.

About a month later, on Oct. 29, Warren allegedly once again visited the victim’s dorm room, where he made sexual advances. When the victim refused, Warren allegedly strangled the victim until the victim briefly lost consciousness.

Warren was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 4, and booked into the Boone County Jail, where he remained as of Thursday morning without bond.

He made his initial arraignment on Wednesday and is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on Nov. 10. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 9.

—

