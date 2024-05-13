Overland Park man identified as kayaker who went missing at Nest Lake in Minnesota

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Overland Park man has been identified as kayaker who went missing over the weekend at the Nest Lake in northern Kandiyohi County in Minnesota, authorities said.

On Sunday morning, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to the lake about 10:37 a.m. on reports of an overdue kayaker.

Deputies learned Shane White, 39, left alone in a kayak from a vacation rental about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

White, from Overland Park, failed to return and authorities began an open water and shoreline search.

By 1:15 p.m. Sunday, authorities had located the kayak White left in. He was not with the kayak.

Authorities have been searching for White since Saturday, and the search was ongoing on Monday.

The sheriff's office has requested that property owners in the area check shorelines and outbuildings for White.

He was wearing black short and a black t-shirt.

