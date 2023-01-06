Overland Park man sentenced to 103 years in prison in rape case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County, Kansas, judge Friday sentenced an Overland Park man to 103 years in prison in connection to a 2022 rape case.

Jason Landreth, 45, will serve the next 1,236 months in prison without the chance of parole after he pleaded guilty last October to one count of rape and one count of aggravated force by sodomy.

The Johnson County District Attorney's Office had originally charged Landreth with several additional counts of aggravated sodomy by force and aggravated burglary of a house. Those additional counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The case stems from an incident on May 2, 2022, in Olathe. Court documents originally filed identified at least two victims.

Landreth had been awaiting sentencing in the Johnson County Detention Center, where he had been since he was booked on May 2. He remained there on a $1 million bond.

—