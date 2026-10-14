Overland Park police announce new department guidelines for automated license plate readers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department announced an update Wednesday to the department’s policy on using automated license plate readers.

OPPD said automated license plate readers (ALPRs) are tools that help officers find stolen vehicles, spot vehicles used in serious crimes, etc.

The department announced Wednesday it met with a host of community groups and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to alter some use guidelines.

The "key components" of the policy update include:



A commitment to use automated license plate reader technology and record ethically and transparently.

Defined categories for appropriate and prohibited uses.

Mandatory training for all authorized users.

Requirements for formal agreements and detailed written requests before sharing data with outside law enforcement agencies.

Enhanced internal audit protocols.

Clear enforcement procedures for misuse of the system, should it occur.

A reduced data retention schedule.

"I recognize that technology in policing can raise legitimate questions and concerns,” Overland Park Police Chief Doreen Jokerst said in a news release. “It is important that we acknowledge those concerns rather than shy away from them. Our approach cannot simply be about technology. It must be about the governance surrounding it: strong policy, training, limited access, auditing, data retention, human verification, transparency and ongoing evaluation.”

The ACLU released a statement praising the OPPD's efforts in reviewing and using new policies:

"The Overland Park Police Department has engaged in an open, transparent dialogue about its policy on the use of ALPRs. Chief Jokerst and the Department have sought the views of a wide range of individuals and organizations, including those like ours, who have divergent perspectives. The OPPD's willingness to meaningfully engage and take steps to address our concerns is commendable. The ACLU of Kansas will continue to advocate for ending the use of ALPRs entirely, but the updated OPPD policy is a significant step forward in limiting ALPR use, scope and data retention in ways that seek to protect individual rights. We are committed to continuing the respectful, constructive dialogue which Chief Jokerst and OPPD initiated about ALPRs, including by calling for reduced data retention periods and limits on data sharing."

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.