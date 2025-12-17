Overland Park police ask for help in locating road rage suspect on I-435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect wanted in connection with a road rage incident Tuesday morning on Interstate 435.

A police spokesperson said the incident started around 7:05 a.m. Tuesday near the Kansas Highway 10 and Kansas Highway 7 interchange in Lenexa, continuing east on K-10 onto eastbound I-435.

Multiple gunshots were fired at a victim's vehicle as the incident approached the Quivira Road interchange.

Police are looking for the driver and a passenger of a 2017-2018 white Chevrolet Malibu.

