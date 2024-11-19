Overland Park police ask for public's help to find sexual assault suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police are asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected in a Tuesday morning sexual assault and theft.

The man broke into a house about 2:40 a.m. near West 97th Street and Reeder street.

The victim did not know her attacker, but described the man to officers as in his late 20s to early 30ss with a stocky build, according to Overland Park police.

He wore a black jacket and a black beanie-style cap.

The victim was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-890-1413.

