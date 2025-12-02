Overland Park police investigatate possible shots fired after victim struck by pistol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park are investigating a report of shots fired following an altercation Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, first responders were called out on a reported shooting at an apartment complex near W. 162nd Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Paramedics arrived and found a victim suffering from injuries after they were struck by a pistol.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where they were described as being in “stable condition.”

Police are working to determine if any shots were fired and what led up to the altercation.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

