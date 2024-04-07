Overland Park police respond to bomb threat Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department responded to a reported bomb threat Sunday afternoon in the 1400 block of Metcalf Avenue.

Around 1:45 p.m., the department posted on social media that a heavy police presence was in the area.

The department’s explosive ordnance disposal team also responded to investigate.

By 2:30 p.m., police provided an update no device was located and the scene was clear.

