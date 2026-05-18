Overland Park police investigate possible homicide from Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park say they are investigating a woman’s death Saturday as a possible homicide.

An Overland Park police spokesperson said around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, officers were sent to a home near the intersection of W. 102nd Street and Grandview Drive.

When officers arrived, they located the body of an adult woman inside the home.

The spokesperson said an autopsy was performed Monday on the victim, identified as 44-year-old Jennifer M. Thomas, of Overland Park.

Police say they have identified a subject of interest in Thomas’ death as 45-year-old Sinai Magos-Olvera. The spokesperson said Magos-Olvera was involved in a relationship with Thomas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8750 or the TIPS Hotline.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.