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Overland Park police investigate shooting that injured at least 1 Sunday night

overland park police
John Batten/KSHB
overland park police
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least one person was taken to the hospital on Sunday night after a shooting near W. 99th Street and Roe Avenue.

Overland Park police are on scene and are telling the public to avoid the area.

We have a crew at the scene gathering more information.

This developing story will be updated.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

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