Overland Park police investigate shooting that injured at least 1 Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least one person was taken to the hospital on Sunday night after a shooting near W. 99th Street and Roe Avenue.

Overland Park police are on scene and are telling the public to avoid the area.

We have a crew at the scene gathering more information.

This developing story will be updated.

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