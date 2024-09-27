Overland Park police investigating arson fire in home; neighbor fires at suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police are investigating an alleged arson fire after a neighbor reportedly fired shots at the suspect.

Police and fire crews were called around 4 a.m. to 157th and Outlook on an alleged arson fire.

A neighbor reported he saw a man in a mask get out of a small white car, and walk towards a house.

The neighbor reported he heard glass break and then saw a fire in the home, as the suspect ran back toward his car.

The neighbor says he yelled at the suspect to stop, then fired several shots at the suspect vehicle as it sped off.

Fire officials extinguished the small fire in the home. A man, woman, and two children were reportedly not hurt.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

The investigation continues.

