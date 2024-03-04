Overland Park police investigating suspicious package found at elementary school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park are investigating a suspicious package found at an elementary school on Monday afternoon.

According to to a post on social media, officers are on scene in the 10200 block of W. 124th Street.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

The location is near Oak Hill Elementary School near Switzer Road and W. 124th Street.

KSHB 41 has reached out to a Blue Valley District spokesperson and will update this story if one becomes available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

