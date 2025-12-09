Overland Park police looking for driver of pickup caught on video slamming into streetlight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a pickup truck caught on video slamming into a streetlight.

OPPD shared surveillance video from around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 9, showing a newer model white or silver pickup attempting to do spin-outs in the area of W. 79th Street and Foster Street.

As the driver continued doing spin-outs, the driver ran over a light pole.

The driver backed up onto the road and left the area north on Foster Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-980-1437.

