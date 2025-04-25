Overland Park police need the public's help to find dog that bit woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police need the public's help to find a dog owner whose dog bit a woman Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. near West 95th Street and Mission Road.

The dog, described as a 30-pound, black, brown, and white short-haired terrier, was on a leash when the attack happened, police said.

Police said the dog's owner is a thin woman with dark hair between 25 and 30 years old.

The injured woman was taken to a hospital, but there is no word on the severity of her injuries.

Anyone with information should call Overland Park Police at 913-895-6300.

