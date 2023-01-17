Overland Park Police patrol car rammed Monday afternoon by stolen SUV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspected SUV thief rammed the stolen vehicle into an Overland Park police patrol car Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in the city.

The incident happened about 3 p.m. in the 7400 block of West 141st Terrace, police said.

The thief took the SUV, which was left running in another apartment complex parking lot, about 30 minutes before the ramming.

The officer was not injured, police say.

The suspect drove a short distance, jumped out of the stolen SUV and ran away.

Despite the efforts of police, a drone and a K-9 unit, the suspect escaped.

