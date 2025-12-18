Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 person ejected from vehicle in wreck Thursday afternoon at 135th Street, Nieman Road in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Motorists are asked to take another route after one person was ejected from a vehicle in a crash Thursday afternoon at W. 135th Street and Nieman Road.

The person suffered critical injuries, according to authorities.

All lanes of westbound 135th Street are closed at Nieman Road while police investigate the accident.

First responders were dispatched around 2:07 p.m. Thursday near the intersection. A Johnson County MED-ACT spokesperson said one person is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

A police spokesperson said the westbound lanes of W. 135th Street were blocked at Goddard Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

