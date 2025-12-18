1 person ejected from vehicle in wreck Thursday afternoon at 135th Street, Nieman Road in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Motorists are asked to take another route after one person was ejected from a vehicle in a crash Thursday afternoon at W. 135th Street and Nieman Road.

The person suffered critical injuries, according to authorities.

All lanes of westbound 135th Street are closed at Nieman Road while police investigate the accident.

First responders were dispatched around 2:07 p.m. Thursday near the intersection. A Johnson County MED-ACT spokesperson said one person is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

A police spokesperson said the westbound lanes of W. 135th Street were blocked at Goddard Street.

Officers are on scene with a serious injury crash at 135th Street and Nieman. Westbound 135th Street is closed at Goddard and motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/yMJxdgscv0 — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) December 18, 2025

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.