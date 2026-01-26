Overland Park Police searching for missing man

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Overland Park Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing person.

Police say 36-year-old Joaquin Briceno was last seen in the area of 133rd Street and Antioch Road around 3:00 p.m. on January 24th.

Police say he was seen wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans, black Sketchers gym shoes, eye glasses and carrying a black backpack.

Police say he is about 5 ft, 7 inch tall and weighs 180 pounds, with short dark hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on his whereabouts or have seen him, call Overland Park Police at 913-895-6300.

—

