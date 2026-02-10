Overland Park police seek man, woman who used stolen credit cards found in lost wallet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Law enforcement is looking for a man and a woman who used stolen credit cards to make fraudulent transactions at stores near West 95th Street and Nieman Road in Overland Park, Kansas.

The couple found a lost wallet around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2025, and the two immediately used the cards to make fraudulent purchases at multiple businesses, according to the Overland Park Police Department.

There are no details available on which stores were victims of the fraudulent transactions.

Anyone with information on the individuals or the case is encouraged to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-548-5477 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.