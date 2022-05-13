Watch
Overland Park woman accused of medical murder arrested

medicalmurderarrest.png
COURTESY: Livingston County Sheriff's Office
medicalmurderarrest.png
Posted at 7:31 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 20:54:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Overland Park woman accused of committing medical murder nearly 20 years ago was arrested on Thursday evening.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, Jennifer Hall was arrested in Kansas at around 6:40 p.m.

Hall, 41, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Fern Franco.

The alleged incident happened on May 18, 2002, at the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

Hall was working as a respiratory therapist at HCM at the time.

Matt O’Connor, who's representing Hall, told KSHB 41 News Hall planned to turn herself in on Friday morning.

O'Connor claims the Livingston County Prosecutor stalled the process.

Officials at the HCM began investigating Hall after a rise of cardiac arrest incidents when she was working there.

A total of 18 incidents occurred while she was there, and nine of those patients died.

Franco was a pneumonia patient at HCM at the time when she died.

