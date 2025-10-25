Overnight break-in of Folly Theater results in 'significant' property damage, forces postponement of shows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shows set to be performed at Kansas City's historic Folly Theater this weekend have been postponed after a break-in overnight that resulted in "significant" property damage throughout the building, according to a spokesperson for the theater.

The spokesperson said the incident was discovered early Friday morning and has been reported to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department. The break-in is currently under investigation.

Damage includes the destruction of all six lobby monitors in the West Lobby box office and concessions area, broken glass in the West Lobby power-assist door, and disarray in the lobby and bar areas.

Additionally, food products were thrown across counters and floors, trash cans were overturned, and multiple fire extinguishers were discharged on stage and across the orchestra level floor and seats.

Folly Theater said they are still in the early stages of assessing the full extent of the loss, but current projections indicate that the total loss will exceed $250,000. You can make a donation to the theater here.

“The Folly has weathered many challenges over the years, and we remain committed to preserving this historic venue for generations to come. The Grand Lady has persevered for 125 years and she will continue to do so, ” President and CEO Rick Truman said.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact KCPD.

Due to the discharge of the fire extinguisher in the theater, SERVPRO, a damage restoration company, will conduct particulate mitigation and deep cleaning of the hall.

However, restoration will not be completed in time for the performances of "Dog Man: The Musical," scheduled for this weekend.

All ticketholders are being contacted directly by the Folly Theater, according to the theater's spokesperson.

All tickets will remain valid for the new performance dates, which have yet to be announced. Ticketholders are encouraged to hold onto their tickets until the announcement of new dates.

The Folly Theater has stood at the corner of 12th and Central streets since 1900. It has been a nonprofit institution since 1981.

