Overnight fire displaces family of 4 in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An overnight fire in Overland Park displaced four residents of a two-story, single-family home, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, crews from Overland Park and Leawood fire departments were called to a house fire at West 95th Street and Horton Street.

The first units on the scene reported heavy smoke and fire showing from the garage and first floor of the home with everyone out safely.

Firefighters attacked fire from multiple places in the house, including the garage, first-floor living space, and second floor. While they fought the blaze, additional crews searched the home and confirmed no one was inside.

Officials said it took crews a little over an hour to bring the fire under control.

One of the residents was treated at the scene after suffering a minor burn.

The home has significant smoke and fire damage, according to authorities.

Overland Park Fire Department

The Red Cross is being called to assist the residents, two adults and two children, and their pets with lodging after being displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

