Overturned tractor-trailer delays traffic on SB I-35 north of Liberty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An overturned tractor-trailer delayed traffic Thursday morning on southbound Interstate 35 north of Liberty.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 4:50 a.m. Thursday, the driver of a tractor-trailer ran off the left side of the roadway into the median and overturned near NE 116th Street.

The left lane of SB I-35 is blocked from the crash and as crews work to remove the truck.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Traffic could remain slow in the area through the morning rush hour.

